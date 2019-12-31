31 december 2019

De uitslag van de Astro-Top 25 van 2019

31 december 2019 door Reageer

Daar is ‘ie dan, de uitslag van de Astro-top 25 van het jaar 2019. Vorig jaar was er een nieuwe nummer één, Johhny’s Warman met Martian Summer. Dit jaar hebben we opnieuw een nieuwe nummer één en wel David Bowie. Nee, niet met Space Oddity (die de eerste drie versies van de Astro-Top 25 op nummer één eindigde), maar met… Starman. Hieronder de volledige Astro-Top 25 van 2019, inclusief links naar YouTube. Alle inzenders, bedankt voor jullie inbreng in deze Astro-Top 25!

De Astro-Top 25 2019  
1David Bowie Starman
2Pink FloydEclipse
3David Bowie Space Oddity
4Johhny WarmanMartian Summer
5R.E.M. Man on the Moon
6Within TemptationSupernova
7DöfCodo
8Monty Python / Stephen HawkingGalaxy Song
9Shocking BlueVenus
10David Bowie Life On Mars
Pink FloydAstronomy Domine
12Angels & Airwaves Valkyrie Missile
At The Drive-In Cosmonaut
Beatles Across the Universe
BLOF Blauwe Ruis
Coldplay Sky full of Stars
Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young We are Stardust
Jamiroquai Cosmic Girl
Jóhann Gunnar JóhannssonArrival Theme
Skillet Stars
Sun Ra Space is the Place
The Gathering Kevin's Telescope
The TornadosTelstar
24The Police Walking on the Moon
The Rah Band Clouds across the moon
