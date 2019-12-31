De uitslag van de Astro-Top 25 van 2019

door

Daar is ‘ie dan, de uitslag van de Astro-top 25 van het jaar 2019. Vorig jaar was er een nieuwe nummer één, Johhny’s Warman met Martian Summer. Dit jaar hebben we opnieuw een nieuwe nummer één en wel David Bowie. Nee, niet met Space Oddity (die de eerste drie versies van de Astro-Top 25 op nummer één eindigde), maar met… Starman. Hieronder de volledige Astro-Top 25 van 2019, inclusief links naar YouTube. Alle inzenders, bedankt voor jullie inbreng in deze Astro-Top 25!