De uitslag van de Astro-Top 25 van 2019

Daar is ‘ie dan, de uitslag van de Astro-top 25 van het jaar 2019. Vorig jaar was er een nieuwe nummer één, Johhny’s Warman met Martian Summer. Dit jaar hebben we opnieuw een nieuwe nummer één en wel David Bowie. Nee, niet met Space Oddity (die de eerste drie versies van de Astro-Top 25 op nummer één eindigde), maar met… Starman. Hieronder de volledige Astro-Top 25 van 2019, inclusief links naar YouTube. Alle inzenders, bedankt voor jullie inbreng in deze Astro-Top 25!
|De Astro-Top 25 2019
|1
|David Bowie
|Starman
|2
|Pink Floyd
|Eclipse
|3
|David Bowie
|Space Oddity
|4
|Johhny Warman
|Martian Summer
|5
|R.E.M.
|Man on the Moon
|6
|Within Temptation
|Supernova
|7
|Döf
|Codo
|8
|Monty Python / Stephen Hawking
|Galaxy Song
|9
|Shocking Blue
|Venus
|10
|David Bowie
|Life On Mars
|Pink Floyd
|Astronomy Domine
|12
|Angels & Airwaves
|Valkyrie Missile
|At The Drive-In
|Cosmonaut
|Beatles
|Across the Universe
|BLOF
|Blauwe Ruis
|Coldplay
|Sky full of Stars
|Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young
|We are Stardust
|Jamiroquai
|Cosmic Girl
|Jóhann Gunnar Jóhannsson
|Arrival Theme
|Skillet
|Stars
|Sun Ra
|Space is the Place
|The Gathering
|Kevin's Telescope
|The Tornados
|Telstar
|24
|The Police
|Walking on the Moon
|The Rah Band
|Clouds across the moon
