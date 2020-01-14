14 januari 2020

Luca Parmitano fotografeert Australische bosbranden vanuit het ISS

14 januari 2020

De afgelopen twee dagen fotografeerde ISS commandant Luca Parmitano de Australische bosbranden, een waar inferno op ongekende schaal. Het ISS bevond zich op dat moment op 402 km boven de aarde. De foto toont een kolossale aswolk boven het uitgestrekte land terwijl de astronauten de zonsondergang tegemoet vlogen.

Bosbranden Australië gefotografeerd vanuit het ISS Credits; Luca Parmitano / ESA

De Italiaanse astronaut deelde de foto’s met tekst in enkele twitter berichten. Parmitano: “An immense ash cloud covers Australia as we fly towards the sunset.” Een ander bericht van een dag ervoor luidde; “Australia fires: lives, hopes, dreams in ashes. Talking to my crew mates, we realised that none of us had ever seen fires at such terrifying scale.” De foto toont de immense schaal van de branden die het land al sinds september vorig jaar teisteren. Inmiddels zijn er zo een tien miljoen hectare land verbrand, zijn er 27 dodelijke slachtoffers te betreuren alsmede hebben ze de levens gekost van naar schatting een miljard dieren. Het ziet er naar uit dat deze inferno voorlopig nog aanhoudt. Het onderste bericht met foto is afkomstig van ESA’s Earth Observation satelliet Sentinel 2 van het Copernicus programma. Bron; Express / Luca Parmitano ESA Twitter / ESA  Earth Observation Twitter

