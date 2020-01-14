Luca Parmitano fotografeert Australische bosbranden vanuit het ISS

door

De afgelopen twee dagen fotografeerde ISS commandant Luca Parmitano de Australische bosbranden, een waar inferno op ongekende schaal. Het ISS bevond zich op dat moment op 402 km boven de aarde. De foto toont een kolossale aswolk boven het uitgestrekte land terwijl de astronauten de zonsondergang tegemoet vlogen.

De Italiaanse astronaut deelde de foto’s met tekst in enkele twitter berichten. Parmitano: “An immense ash cloud covers Australia as we fly towards the sunset.” Een ander bericht van een dag ervoor luidde; “Australia fires: lives, hopes, dreams in ashes. Talking to my crew mates, we realised that none of us had ever seen fires at such terrifying scale.” De foto toont de immense schaal van de branden die het land al sinds september vorig jaar teisteren. Inmiddels zijn er zo een tien miljoen hectare land verbrand, zijn er 27 dodelijke slachtoffers te betreuren alsmede hebben ze de levens gekost van naar schatting een miljard dieren. Het ziet er naar uit dat deze inferno voorlopig nog aanhoudt. Het onderste bericht met foto is afkomstig van ESA’s Earth Observation satelliet Sentinel 2 van het Copernicus programma. Bron; Express / Luca Parmitano ESA Twitter / ESA Earth Observation Twitter

Another pair of eyes provides a sobering perspective on the #AustraliaBushfires. Views from the International @Space_Station by @astro_luca and crew are adding to @ESA_EO imagery showing the ferocity of the flames https://t.co/PjR71kGJa4 pic.twitter.com/sTw1RU0Goc — Human Spaceflight (@esaspaceflight) January 14, 2020

Smoke, flames and burn scars: this distressing view from space of the #Australia #bushfires has been captured by @CopernicusEU #Sentinel2's multispectral imagers on December 31 and shows, at a glance, the extent of the damages. ??https://t.co/Rn6WL2fbro pic.twitter.com/9P2SNCZAQw — ESA EarthObservation (@ESA_EO) January 9, 2020