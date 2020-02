NASA’s infraroodmissie Spitzer is na 16 jaar geëindigd

Today is @NASAspitzer‘s???? 6,000th day of science. After 16+ years in space, our explorer’s mission will end Jan. 30.

Just as discoveries are still being made from Kepler’s???? data, Spitzer’s legacy will continue with its data archive. #SpitzerFinalVoyagehttps://t.co/F531h5RUrC pic.twitter.com/MTL8npaO3Y

— NASA Exoplanets (@NASAExoplanets) January 28, 2020