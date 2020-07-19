Voor de liefhebbers: alle ACTpol artikelen op een rijtje

door

Afgelopen week had ik het nieuws over de resultaten die waren behaald met metingen aan de kosmologische microgolf-achtergrondstraling (Engels: CMB) met de Atacama Cosmology Telescope Polarization Survey (ACTpol). Ik noemde in die blog twee vakartikelen met de resultaten, maar dat blijken er in totaal zes te zijn, de volgende om precies te zijn.

The Atacama Cosmology Telescope: DR4 Maps and Cosmological Parameters, arXiv:2007.07288 [astro-ph.CO] (14 Jul 2020); Steve K. Choi et al.

The Atacama Cosmology Telescope: A Measurement of the Cosmic Microwave Background Power Spectra at 98 and 150 GHz, arXiv:2007.07289 [astro-ph.CO] (14 Jul 2020); Sigurd Naess et al.

The Atacama Cosmology Telescope: arcminute-resolution maps of 18,000 square degrees of the microwave sky from ACT 2008-2018 data combined with Planck, arXiv:2007.07290 [astro-ph.IM] (14 Jul 2020); Omar Darwish et al.

The Atacama Cosmology Telescope: A CMB lensing mass map over 2100 square degrees of sky and its cross-correlation with BOSS-CMASS galaxies, arXiv:2004.01139 [astro-ph.CO] (02 Apr 2020); Toshiya Namikawa et al.

The Atacama Cosmology Telescope: Constraints on Cosmic Birefringence,» Physical Review D 101: 083527 (17 Apr 2020), doi: https://doi.org/10.1103/PhysRevD.101.083527, arXiv:2001.10465 [astro-ph.CO] (28 Jan 2020); Mathew S. Madhavacheril et al.

The Atacama Cosmology Telescope: Component-separated maps of CMB temperature and the thermal Sunyaev-Zel’dovich effect, arXiv:1911.05717 [astro-ph.CO] (13 Nov 2019).

Zo, genoeg vakantielectuur denk ik zo. Oh ja nog één ding: naar aanleiding van de publicatie van de ACTpol resultaten had de sterrenkundige Peter Coles van In the Dark een poll gedaan onder zijn lezers om te vragen wie er volgens hun gelijk heeft: de mensen die denken dat de Hubble constante een lage waarde heeft óf de mensen die juist denken dat ‘ie een hoge waarde heeft. Doe mee met de poll en kijk naar de tussenstand ervan. Bron: Francis Naukas.