De uitslag van de Astro-Top 25 van 2020

Daar is ‘ie dan, de uitslag van de Astro-top 25 van het jaar 2020. Vorig jaar was er een nieuwe nummer één, David Bowie’s Starman, het jaar daarvoor hadden we Johhny Warman met Martian Summer. Dit jaar hebben we een oude bekende op nummer één en het is weer David Bowie met… Space Oddity (die de eerste drie versies van de Astro-Top 25 ook op nummer één eindigde). Hieronder de volledige Astro-Top 25 van 2020, inclusief links naar YouTube. Alle inzenders, bedankt voor jullie inbreng in deze Astro-Top 25!
|1
|David Bowie
|Space Oddity
|2
|Johnny Warman
|Martian Summer
|3
|Pink Floyd
|Eclipse
|4
|David Bowie
|Starman
|5
|R.E.M.
|Man on the Moon
|6
|David Bowie
|Life On Mars
|7
|Lost Frequencies
|Are you with me
|8
|Eiro Nareth
|Interstellar Docking Scene Theme on guitar
|9
|The Police
|Walking on the Moon
|10
|Soundgarden
|Black hole sun
|Jeff Wayne
|War of the Worlds
|12
|Chicane
|Everything We Had To Leave Behind
|13
|Pink Floyd
|Dark side of the Moon
|14 t/m 25
|The Church
|Under the milky way
|Kevin's Telescope
|Kevin's Telescope
|Nightwish
|Shoemaker
|Porcupine Tree
|Dark matter
|Warpaint
|Stars
|Pink Floyd
|Time
|Pink Floyd
|The great gig in the sky
|Queen
|39
|Angels & Airwaves
|Valkyrie Missile
|Vangelis And Jon Anders
|So Long Ago, So Clear
|Babylon Zoo
|Spaceman
|The Doors
|Waiting for the sun
Speak Your Mind