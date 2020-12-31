De uitslag van de Astro-Top 25 van 2020

door

Daar is ‘ie dan, de uitslag van de Astro-top 25 van het jaar 2020. Vorig jaar was er een nieuwe nummer één, David Bowie’s Starman, het jaar daarvoor hadden we Johhny Warman met Martian Summer. Dit jaar hebben we een oude bekende op nummer één en het is weer David Bowie met… Space Oddity (die de eerste drie versies van de Astro-Top 25 ook op nummer één eindigde). Hieronder de volledige Astro-Top 25 van 2020, inclusief links naar YouTube. Alle inzenders, bedankt voor jullie inbreng in deze Astro-Top 25!