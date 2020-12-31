31 december 2020

Artikelen Reacties

Je bent hier: Home / Nieuws / De uitslag van de Astro-Top 25 van 2020

De uitslag van de Astro-Top 25 van 2020

31 december 2020 door Reageer

Daar is ‘ie dan, de uitslag van de Astro-top 25 van het jaar 2020. Vorig jaar was er een nieuwe nummer één, David Bowie’s Starman, het jaar daarvoor hadden we Johhny Warman met Martian Summer. Dit jaar hebben we een oude bekende op nummer één en het is weer David Bowie met… Space Oddity (die de eerste drie versies van de Astro-Top 25 ook op nummer één eindigde). Hieronder de volledige Astro-Top 25 van 2020, inclusief links naar YouTube. Alle inzenders, bedankt voor jullie inbreng in deze Astro-Top 25!

1David BowieSpace Oddity
2Johnny WarmanMartian Summer
3Pink FloydEclipse
4David BowieStarman
5R.E.M.Man on the Moon
6David Bowie Life On Mars
7Lost FrequenciesAre you with me
8Eiro NarethInterstellar Docking Scene Theme on guitar
9The Police Walking on the Moon
10SoundgardenBlack hole sun
Jeff WayneWar of the Worlds
12ChicaneEverything We Had To Leave Behind
13Pink FloydDark side of the Moon
14 t/m 25The ChurchUnder the milky way
Kevin's TelescopeKevin's Telescope
NightwishShoemaker
Porcupine TreeDark matter
WarpaintStars
Pink FloydTime
Pink FloydThe great gig in the sky
Queen39
Angels & AirwavesValkyrie Missile
Vangelis And Jon Anders So Long Ago, So Clear
Babylon ZooSpaceman
The DoorsWaiting for the sun
Categorie: Nieuws

Speak Your Mind

*

Deze website gebruikt Akismet om spam te verminderen. Bekijk hoe je reactie-gegevens worden verwerkt.