Miljardair Richard Branson heeft de ruimte bereikt met z’n ruimtevliegtuig Unity

I was once a child with a dream looking up to the stars. Now I’m an adult in a spaceship looking down to our beautiful Earth. To the next generation of dreamers: if we can do this, just imagine what you can do https://t.co/Wyzj0nOBgX #Unity22 @virgingalactic pic.twitter.com/03EJmKiH8V — Richard Branson (@richardbranson) July 11, 2021

De bijna 71 jarige miljardair Richard Branson (Virgin) is er vandaag in geslaagd om samen met twee piloten en drie andere bemanningsleden met het ruimtevliegtuig Unity van Virgin Galactic op te stijgen tot 88 kilometer hoogte, volgens NASA en de FAA de grens voor de ruimte. Eerst werd de VSS Unity ergens boven de woestijn van New Mexico door moedervliegtuig VMS Eve naar een hoogte van 15 km gebracht en daar werd de Unity losgelaten en ontbrandden de raketmotoren, die het vliegtuig in korte tijd naar 88 km hoogte brachten. Gedurende vier minuten waren de passagiers allemaal gewichtsloos en konden ze door de ramen de gekromde aarde zien. Een klein kwartier later landde Unity weer veilig op aarde. Onder de tweet van Richard Branson over z’n vlucht videobeelden van de vlucht, die alles bij elkaar zo’n negentig minuten duurde.

Over negen dagen gaat concurrent Jeff Bezos (Amazon/Blue Origin) met z’n New Shepard raket van Blue Origin de ruimte in en die zal dan tot een hoogte van 100 km komen (Kármán-grens), volgens Bezos dé officiële grens van de ruimte.

