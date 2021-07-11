Miljardair Richard Branson heeft de ruimte bereikt met z’n ruimtevliegtuig Unity

I was once a child with a dream looking up to the stars. Now I’m an adult in a spaceship looking down to our beautiful Earth. To the next generation of dreamers: if we can do this, just imagine what you can do https://t.co/Wyzj0nOBgX #Unity22 @virgingalactic pic.twitter.com/03EJmKiH8V
— Richard Branson (@richardbranson) July 11, 2021
Over negen dagen gaat concurrent Jeff Bezos (Amazon/Blue Origin) met z’n New Shepard raket van Blue Origin de ruimte in en die zal dan tot een hoogte van 100 km komen (Kármán-grens), volgens Bezos dé officiële grens van de ruimte.
Bron: Phys.org.
Speak Your Mind