De uitslag van de Astro-Top 25 van 2021

En jawel, daar is ‘ie dan op de allerlaatste dag van het jaar, de uitslag van de Astro-top 25 van het jaar 2021. Hij heeft een nieuwe nummer 1 en wel Pink Floyd met de Dark Side of the Moon – vorig jaar nog nummer 13 in de lijst. Hieronder de volledige Astro-Top 25 van 2021, de links naar YouTube hou je nog van mij tegoed. Alle inzenders, bedankt voor jullie inbreng in deze Astro-Top 25!
|Nummer
|Artiest
|Titel
|1
|Pink Floyd
|Dark Side of the Moon
|2
|Johnny Warman
|Martian Summer
|3
|David Bowie
|Starman
|4
|The Beatles
|Across the Universe
|5
|David Bowie
|Space Oddity
|6
|CCR
|Bad Moon rising
|7
|Jeff Wayne
|Eve of the War
|8
|The Church
|Under the Milky Way
|9
|Shocking Blue
|Venus
|10
|Muse
|Exogenesis Symphony
|11
|Pink Floyd
|Eclipse
|12
|4 Non Blondes
|Spaceman
|Gustav Holst
|Jupiter
|Nektar
|Astronaut's Nightmare
|Vangelis
|Nucleogenesis
|Rare Earth
|Get Ready
|17
|Quintus
|De grote race
|Pink Floyd
|Astronomy Domine
|Vangelis
|Perihelion
|The Doors
|Waiting for the sun
|Ash
|Girl from Mars
|22
|Neil Diamond
|Stargazer
|Kinks
|Supersonic Rocket Ship
|Men at Work
|Catch a Star
|David Bowie
|Live on Mars
