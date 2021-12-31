31 december 2021

Artikelen Reacties

Home » De uitslag van de Astro-Top 25 van 2021

De uitslag van de Astro-Top 25 van 2021

31 december 2021 door Reageer

En jawel, daar is ‘ie dan op de allerlaatste dag van het jaar, de uitslag van de Astro-top 25 van het jaar 2021. Hij heeft een nieuwe nummer 1 en wel Pink Floyd met de Dark Side of the Moon – vorig jaar nog nummer 13 in de lijst. Hieronder de volledige Astro-Top 25 van 2021, de links naar YouTube hou je nog van mij tegoed. Alle inzenders, bedankt voor jullie inbreng in deze Astro-Top 25!

NummerArtiestTitel
1Pink FloydDark Side of the Moon
2Johnny WarmanMartian Summer
3David BowieStarman
4The BeatlesAcross the Universe
5David BowieSpace Oddity
6CCRBad Moon rising
7Jeff WayneEve of the War
8The ChurchUnder the Milky Way
9Shocking BlueVenus
10MuseExogenesis Symphony
11Pink FloydEclipse
124 Non BlondesSpaceman
Gustav HolstJupiter
NektarAstronaut's Nightmare
VangelisNucleogenesis
Rare EarthGet Ready
17QuintusDe grote race
Pink FloydAstronomy Domine
VangelisPerihelion
The DoorsWaiting for the sun
AshGirl from Mars
22Neil DiamondStargazer
KinksSupersonic Rocket Ship
Men at WorkCatch a Star
David BowieLive on Mars
Categorie: Nieuws Tags:

Speak Your Mind

*

Deze site gebruikt Akismet om spam te verminderen. Bekijk hoe je reactie-gegevens worden verwerkt.