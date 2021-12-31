De uitslag van de Astro-Top 25 van 2021

door

En jawel, daar is ‘ie dan op de allerlaatste dag van het jaar, de uitslag van de Astro-top 25 van het jaar 2021. Hij heeft een nieuwe nummer 1 en wel Pink Floyd met de Dark Side of the Moon – vorig jaar nog nummer 13 in de lijst. Hieronder de volledige Astro-Top 25 van 2021, de links naar YouTube hou je nog van mij tegoed. Alle inzenders, bedankt voor jullie inbreng in deze Astro-Top 25!

Nummer Artiest Titel 1 Pink Floyd Dark Side of the Moon 2 Johnny Warman Martian Summer 3 David Bowie Starman 4 The Beatles Across the Universe 5 David Bowie Space Oddity 6 CCR Bad Moon rising 7 Jeff Wayne Eve of the War 8 The Church Under the Milky Way 9 Shocking Blue Venus 10 Muse Exogenesis Symphony 11 Pink Floyd Eclipse 12 4 Non Blondes Spaceman Gustav Holst Jupiter Nektar Astronaut's Nightmare Vangelis Nucleogenesis Rare Earth Get Ready 17 Quintus De grote race Pink Floyd Astronomy Domine Vangelis Perihelion The Doors Waiting for the sun Ash Girl from Mars 22 Neil Diamond Stargazer Kinks Supersonic Rocket Ship Men at Work Catch a Star David Bowie Live on Mars

