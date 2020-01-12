AstroTweets van de Week

Gisteren is ‘ie officieel in gebruik genomen, de FAST radiotelescoop in China, ‘s werelds grootste radiotelescoop.
The colossal 500-metre-diameter FAST radio telescope in southwest China officially entered service today after more than 3 years of testing and debugging. It is the largest radio telescope in the world with a collecting area equivalent to 30 football fields. Image: ?????? pic.twitter.com/PEXgfXqxLg
Het ISS vloog voor de maan langs, gezien vanuit Paynes Prairie Preserve in Florida. Duurd emaar 0,58 seconden, maar John Kraus kon ‘m fotograferen.
Wow! I got it!
The International @Space_Station, orbiting Earth at 17,500mph, transits the full moon this evening, as seen from near Paynes Prairie Preserve in Florida.
The window to capture this transit lasted a mere *0.58 seconds.* #SpotTheStation pic.twitter.com/6klMlbDwmR
Prachtig filmpje waarin op de sterren gevolgd wordt en daardoor de aswenteling van de aarde goed te zien is.
Beautiful ???? https://t.co/7MM4HgYI1W
Ja zeg dat wel, Holy Crap!
HOLLY CRAP https://t.co/W56ltipNpu
Een prachtig eerbetoon. De in aanbouw zijnde LSST gata het Vera C. Rubin Observatory heten.
We're so excited to announce @LSST's observatory name will be the NSF Vera C. Rubin Observatory (Rubin Observatory or VRO for short)! pic.twitter.com/40E4b4MbBC
Wat rotaties van planeten in het zonnestelsel mooi in beeld gebracht.
How fast the planets in our solar system spin around their axis relative to each other
Credit @physicsJ pic.twitter.com/XGiCYkoGbb
