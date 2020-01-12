12 januari 2020

AstroTweets van de Week

12 januari 2020 door Reageer

Credit foto achtergrond: HUDF/Hubble/NASA/ESA

Gisteren is ‘ie officieel in gebruik genomen, de FAST radiotelescoop in China, ‘s werelds grootste radiotelescoop.

Het ISS vloog voor de maan langs, gezien vanuit Paynes Prairie Preserve in Florida. Duurd emaar 0,58 seconden, maar John Kraus kon ‘m fotograferen.

Prachtig filmpje waarin op de sterren gevolgd wordt en daardoor de aswenteling van de aarde goed te zien is.

Ja zeg dat wel, Holy Crap!

Een prachtig eerbetoon. De in aanbouw zijnde LSST gata het Vera C. Rubin Observatory heten.

Wat rotaties van planeten in het zonnestelsel mooi in beeld gebracht.

