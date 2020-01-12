AstroTweets van de Week

Gisteren is ‘ie officieel in gebruik genomen, de FAST radiotelescoop in China, ‘s werelds grootste radiotelescoop.

The colossal 500-metre-diameter FAST radio telescope in southwest China officially entered service today after more than 3 years of testing and debugging. It is the largest radio telescope in the world with a collecting area equivalent to 30 football fields. Image: ?????? pic.twitter.com/PEXgfXqxLg

Het ISS vloog voor de maan langs, gezien vanuit Paynes Prairie Preserve in Florida. Duurd emaar 0,58 seconden, maar John Kraus kon ‘m fotograferen.

Wow! I got it!

The International @Space_Station, orbiting Earth at 17,500mph, transits the full moon this evening, as seen from near Paynes Prairie Preserve in Florida.

The window to capture this transit lasted a mere *0.58 seconds.* #SpotTheStation pic.twitter.com/6klMlbDwmR

— John Kraus ???? (@johnkrausphotos) January 10, 2020