4 juli Apheliumdag: tijd voor een video waarin je de zon gedurende tien jaar ziet

Vanmiddag om 14.00 uur was het aphelium, het moment in de elliptische baan van de aarde dat ‘ie het verste van de zon staat. De afatand tussen de middelpunten van aarde en zon bedraagt 1,016694 Astronomische Eenheid, da’s 152.095.000 km. op 5 januari van dit jaar beleefde de aarde z’n perihelium, toen stond ‘ie zo’n vijf miljoen km dichter bij de zon. Ter ere van ‘Apheliumdag’ kwam de NASA met onderstaande video, waarin je de zon ziet tussen 2 juni 2010 en 1 juni 2020. Tien jaar zon, gepropt in een video van 61 minuten lang, iedere seconde in de video is een dag in werkelijkheid. Basis van de video zijn foto’s die NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory (SDO) continu van de zon maakt – elke 0,75 seconde maakt ‘ie met z’n instrumenten een foto van de zon, bij elkaar zo’n 425 miljoen hoige resolutiefoto’s in dat afgelopen decennium. Let even op de verschillen in activiteit van de zon, die een elfjarige cyclus kent. In de lente van 2014 beleefde de zon het laatste maximum in die cyclus, hetgeen te zien is aan veel actieve zonnevlekken. Onder de video zie je nog enkele opmerkelijke gebeurtenissen op de zon, die in de video te zien zijn.

6:20 June 7, 2011– A massive prominence eruption explodes from the lower right of the Sun. See the video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HloC4… https://svs.gsfc.nasa.gov/10801

12:24 June 5, 2012– The transit of Venus across the face of the Sun. Won’t happen again until 2117. See the video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4Z9rM… https://svs.gsfc.nasa.gov/10996

13:06 July 19, 2012– A complex loop of magnetic fields and plasma forms and lasts for hours. See the video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HFT7A… https://svs.gsfc.nasa.gov/11168

13:50 Aug. 31, 2012– The most iconic eruption of this solar cycle bursts from the lower left of the Sun. See the video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GrnGi… https://svs.gsfc.nasa.gov/11095

20:25 Sept. 29, 2013– A prominence eruption forms a long ‘canyon’ that is then covered with loops of plasma. See the video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qurh_… https://svs.gsfc.nasa.gov/11379

26:39 Oct. 8, 2014– Active regions on the Sun resemble a jack o’ lantern just in time for Halloween. https://svs.gsfc.nasa.gov/11711

36:18 May 9, 2016– Mercury transits across the face of the Sun. Smaller and more distant than Venus it is hard to spot. See the video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PhO6U… https://svs.gsfc.nasa.gov/12235

43:20 July 5, 2017– A large sunspot group spends two weeks crossing the face of the Sun. See the video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SungF… https://svs.gsfc.nasa.gov/12105

44:20 Sept. 6, 2017– The most powerful sequence of flares during this solar cycle crackle for several days, peaking at X9.3. See the video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q-ZQB… https://svs.gsfc.nasa.gov/12706

57:38 Nov. 11, 2019– Mercury transits the Sun once more for SDO. The next transit won’t be until 2032. See the video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0yNzS… https://svs.gsfc.nasa.gov/13425