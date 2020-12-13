Van deze 18 Artemis astronauten staan er in 2024 twee op de maan

De NASA heeft deze week de namen van de 18 astronauten bekend gemaakt die gaan deelnemen aan het ambitieuze Artemis programma, waarmee de Verenigde Staten weer bemande vluchten naar de maan willen uitvoeren. Vice president Mike Pence maakte de namen woensdag bekend tijdens de 8e bijeenkomt van de National Space Council op NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Met Artemis wil de NASA volgens planning in 2024 een man en voor het eerst ook een vrouw op de maan krijgen. Hieronder de namen en een korte beschrijving van de astronauten – de weddenschappen zijn geopend, wie van deze 18 zullen over ruim drie jaar op de maan staan?
Joseph Acaba was selected as a NASA astronaut in 2004. He has spent 306 days in space and performed three spacewalks. The Anaheim, California, native holds a bachelor’s degree in geology, as well as master’s degrees in geology and education. Before coming to NASA, he taught high school science and middle school math and science.
Kayla Barron was chosen as an astronaut in 2017. Originally from Richland, Washington, she earned a bachelor’s degree in systems engineering and a master’s degree in nuclear engineering. As a submarine warfare officer, Barron was a member of the first class of women commissioned into the submarine community. She is a lieutenant commander in the U.S. Navy.
Raja Chari joined the astronaut corps in 2017. A colonel in the U.S. Air Force, he was raised in Cedar Falls, Iowa. He received a bachelor’s degree in astronautical engineering and a master’s degree in aeronautics and astronautics. The U.S. Naval Test Pilot School graduate worked on F-15E upgrades and then the F-35 development program, before coming to NASA.
Matthew Dominick was chosen as an astronaut in 2017. Born in Wheat Ridge, Colorado, he holds a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering and a master’s degree in systems engineering. He also graduated from the U.S. Naval Test Pilot School and was a developmental test pilot specializing in aircraft carrier launches and landings before coming to NASA.
Victor Glover was selected as an astronaut in 2013. The Pomona, California, native and U.S. Navy Commander earned a bachelor’s degree in general engineering and master’s degrees in flight test engineering, systems engineering, and military operational art and science. He piloted the Crew-1 Dragon Resilience and is currently serving as an Expedition 64 flight engineer aboard the International Space Station.
Warren Hoburg joined the astronaut corps in 2017. A native of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, he holds a bachelor’s degree in aeronautics and astronautics, and a doctorate in electrical engineering and computer science. Before coming to NASA, he was an assistant professor at Massachusetts Institute of Technology and a seasonal member of the Yosemite Search and Rescue team.
Jonny Kim came to NASA as part of the 2017 astronaut class. The Los Angeles, California, native enlisted in the U.S. Navy following high school. He became a Navy SEAL before earning his commission and going back to school to pursue a bachelor’s degree in mathematics, followed by a doctor of medicine.
Christina Hammock Koch was selected as an astronaut in 2013 and holds the record for longest single spaceflight by a woman, with 328 days in space and six spacewalks. She grew up in Jacksonville, North Carolina, and received bachelor’s degrees in electrical engineering and physics, and a master’s degree in electrical engineering.
Kjell Lindgren was chosen as an astronaut in 2009. He spent 141 days in space and performed two spacewalks. Born in Taipei, Taiwan, he holds a bachelor’s degree in biology, a master’s degree in cardiovascular physiology and a doctor of medicine. Before becoming an astronaut, he was a flight surgeon supporting space shuttle and space station missions.
Nicole A. Mann joined the astronaut corps in 2013 and is currently training as pilot for the Crew Flight Test of Boeing’s CST-100 Starliner. Born in Petaluma, California, she earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees in mechanical engineering. The U.S. Marine Corps lieutenant colonel was an F/A-18 fighter pilot and graduate from the U.S. Naval Test Pilot School.
Anne McClain, from Spokane, Washington, joined the astronaut corps in 2013. She has spent 204 days in space and conducted two spacewalks. The U.S. Army lieutenant colonel is a Senior Army Aviator and graduated from the U.S. Naval Test Pilot School as a helicopter test pilot. She holds a bachelor’s degree in mechanical/aeronautical engineering, and master’s degrees in aerospace engineering and international relations.
Jessica Meir was chosen as an astronaut in 2013. She has spent 205 days in space and performed three spacewalks. A native of Caribou, Maine, she earned a bachelor’s degree in biology, a master’s degree in space studies, and a doctorate in marine biology. Before coming to NASA, she studied the physiology of animals in extreme environments.
Jasmin Moghbeli joined the astronaut corps in 2017. A major in the U.S. Marine Corps, she was raised in Baldwin, New York. She received both bachelor’s and master’s degrees in aerospace engineering. She also graduated from the U.S. Naval Test Pilot School and tested H-1 helicopters before she came to NASA.
Kate Rubins was chosen as an astronaut in 2009 and is currently orbiting Earth on her second flight aboard the International Space Station. She was raised in Napa, California, and holds a bachelor’s degree in molecular biology and a doctorate in cancer biology. She was the first person to sequence DNA in space and has performed two spacewalks.
Frank Rubio was selected as part of the 2017 astronaut class. The U.S. Army lieutenant colonel considers Miami, Florida, his hometown. He earned a bachelor’s degree in international relations and a doctor of medicine. He served as both a Blackhawk helicopter pilot and a flight surgeon in the Army before coming to NASA.
Scott Tingle came to NASA to join the 2009 astronaut class. The U.S. Navy captain has spent 168 days in space and performed one spacewalk. He considers Randolph, Massachusetts, his hometown and holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in mechanical engineering. He also graduated from the U.S. Navy Test Pilot School.
Jessica Watkins joined the astronaut corps in 2017. The Lafayette, Colorado, native received a bachelor’s degree in geological and environmental sciences, and a doctorate in geology. Before becoming an astronaut, she was a postdoctoral fellow at the California Institute of Technology, where she served as a member of the science team for the Mars Science Laboratory rover, Curiosity.
Stephanie Wilson was chosen as an astronaut in 1996. A veteran of three space shuttle flights, she has spent 42 days in space. She was born in Boston, Massachusetts, and earned a bachelor’s degree in engineering science and a master’s degree in aerospace engineering. Before becoming an astronaut, she worked on the Galileo spacecraft at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory.
Bron: NASA.
Comments
Wie gelooft dit? Biden komt aan de macht en die draait het hele gebeuren weer de nek om…of er komt weer uitstel door een of andere reden. Ik denk dat SpaceX eerder op Mars staat dan de NASA op de Maan.
Nee, zoals eerder al gememoreerd is er al zo ontzettend veel geld in dit programma gepompt dat terugdraaien feitelijk geen optie meer is. Dat gaat Biden zeer waarschijnlijk niet doen. Als zijn gezondheid het toelaat, zal hij zelf de president zijn die de eerste vrouw op de maan feliciteert met haar maanwandeling. Of misschien gunt hij die eer wel aan zijn vrouwelijke vice-president.
2024, dat is best wel snel. Ik kijk er enorm naar uit. En dan volgend decennium naar Mars!
Groet,
Gert (Enceladus)
Ik hoop op gezond verstand en dat idd de regering Biden het geld niet gaat weggooien door het plan in de koelkast te schuiven, dan geven ze de Maan aan de Chinezen en dat lijkt mij helemaal geen goed idee. En idd ook ik gok erop dat een vrouw bij Artemis als eerste op de Maan zal staan. Naam? Christina Hammock Koch en Scott Tingle ….
Trump zal dit ruimteprogramma gewoon uitvoeren zoals gepland, daar hoef je je eigen echt geen zorgen om te maken.
Peter
Nicole A. Mann en Matthew Dominick.
Wat win ik als ik het goed heb?
Groet,
Gert (Enceladus)
Tegen die tijd zal LEGO wel met een schaalmodel zijn gekomen van de SLS/Orion combibatie. Dát lijkt mij een leuke prijs.
Jammer dat je het schaalmodel moet weggooien na één keer gebruiken. Net als de echte 🙂
Stel nou dat Nicole Mann inderdaad de eerste vrouw op de maan zal worden. Wat zal ze dan zeggen als ze op de maan stapt? “It’s one small step for a Mann, but a giant leap for mankind”? 😀
Wat nu?
Het wordt tijd voor gezond verstand, de ruimte begint aardig op het wilde westen te lijken
Onder aanvoering van Elon Musk met in zijn kielzog NASA en nog een stuk of wat andere landen
Het zou verstandig zijn als al Via de VN de koppen bij elkaar worden gestoken om protocollen en regels vast te stellen over het gebruik van die ruimte.
Cowboys als Musk doen gewoon waar ze zin in hebben en over een aantal decennia zitten wij met de brokken.
Commerciël dan wel politiek gebruik van de ruimte zonder regels is volgens mij gevaarlijk.
O dus nu moet de VN ook al bepalen van wie de ruimte is???
Als er iemand een ruimte schip bouwt en daarmee de ruimte in gaat dan is dat toch zijn of haar zaak?
Of moet de dictatuur nu ookal in de ruimte gelden?
Wie jij niet in de ruimte wil zien die mag er niet in, maar die wel de ruimte in wil zien die wel???
O en is het jullie niet opgevallen dat voordat Musk met Trump sprak hij de held van iedereen was (vooral links) en zijn auto en ruimteprogramma fantastisch, maar daarna ineens niks meer is en zijn auto’s kut zijn??? En nu mag hij al niet meer de ruimte in.
Peter
Wat je zegt over Musk was me niet opgevallen. Ik heb het idee dat er sowieso een vrij grote groep mensen is (ook vooral in nederland) die ANTI-alles is. Geen electrische auto’s (want het het zou nog millieuonvriendelijker dan brandstof auto’s) , geen bemande ruimtevaart (want we moeten eerst op aarde maar eens orde op zaken stellen), geen brain-computer interfaces (Neuralink) (want we moeten niet alles doen omdat het kan)
Enzovoorts..
Een soort anti-vooruitgang beweging van mensen die maar gewoon elkaar napraten en ondertussen geen enkele kennis van het onderwerp hebben.
Wat een arrogantie. Een ruimte zo groot dat we het nog niet eens kunnen benoemen en dan moet de VN daar de scepter zwaaien ?
Ik deel je zorg tot op zekere hoogte.. De VN zou moeten toezien en anticiperen op situaties waarbij mogelijk conflicten tussen naties zouden kunnen ontstaan, zoals bij nederzettingen op maan of mars of juist in een omloopbaan om de aarde. Maar er is natuurlijk uiteindelijk geen houden aan. Eén of ander bedrijf (shell ? / Billiton ?) bouwt over 20 jaar een vloot van ruimtevaartuigen en reist af naar de kuipergordel om asteroiden te mijnen. Het is onmogelijk dat er één organisatie gaat bepalen wat er wel of niet kan of mag.