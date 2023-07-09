Vanaf woensdag 12 juli viert de NASA één jaar Webb

door

Weten jullie het nog, de allereerste foto door de James Webb Space Telescope (JWST a.k.a. Webb) gemaakt, die op 12 juli 2022 wereldwijd werd gepresenteerd? Het was een Deep-field foto van de cluster SMACS 0723, gepresenteerd door niemand minder dan President Biden vanuit het White House in Washington – hierboven die foto. Ik zat zelf uren op die presentatie te wachten en toen het moment daar was toen was het 00.20 uur ’s nachts in Nederland. Normaal gesproken no problemo, maar ik moest een paar uur later met vrouwlief richting Engeland voor onze vakantie en we moesten een vroege boot halen in Calais. Afijn, dat was een jaar geleden en inmiddels zijn we vele opzienbare ontdekkingen gedaan met Webb verder, allemaal na te lezen in meer dan honderd Astroblogs. De NASA is van plan om vanaf woensdag 12 juli a.s. te vieren dat Webb nu één jaar wetenschappelijk volop bezig is en dat doen ze als volgt – even onvertaald integraal weergegeven:

Wednesday, July 12 6 a.m.: Release of a new Webb image online

Release of a new Webb image online 6 a.m.: Live interview opportunities begin Webb mission experts will be available to conduct live, remote interviews with broadcast media, in both English and Spanish. Details about scheduling these interviews are available online. Webb experts also are available for interviews outside of this window upon request.

Live interview opportunities begin 4 p.m.: NASA Science Live online Two Webb experts will be featured on a NASA Science Live episode, discussing how Webb has made an impact in its first year on exploring the distant universe, characterizing exoplanet atmospheres, and understanding the solar system. The show will air live on the NASA Science Live website, as well as YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter. Viewers of this episode can submit questions on social media using the hashtag #UnfoldtheUniverse or by leaving a comment in the chat section of the Facebook or YouTube stream.

NASA Science Live online Friday, July 14 1 p.m.: Webb anniversary event, Enoch Pratt Free Library in Baltimore Visitors of all ages can learn about the telescope and how it studies the universe with its infrared eyes. There will be talks about Webb, a Virtual Reality experience, hands-on activities for children, and educational giveaway items.

Webb anniversary event, Enoch Pratt Free Library in Baltimore This Summer: Webb anniversary community events, nationwide Throughout the summer, locations around the country are hosting Webb Community Events to celebrate Webb’s anniversary. These free, public events will be held at schools, libraries, museums, and other community locations in 25 states and Washington, in July, August, and September. Each event will be different, and all will highlight Webb’s science and accomplishments with information, activities, or a presentation.



Bron: NASA.

Vind ik leuk: Vind-ik-leuk Laden...